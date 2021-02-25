Minnesota ice fishermen rescued by fellow angler after truck falls into frozen lake

It’s probably the most impressive catch Lake Traverse has ever seen.

An ice fisherman from Dumont, Minnesota, managed to rescue two other anglers earlier this week after their pickup truck fell through the ice on Lake Traverse.

Chad Schmidt claims he was out on the lake in his fish house on Monday evening when he "heard something out of the ordinary" that turned out to be the surface of the ice giving way to a nearby pickup truck, police say. Seeing the truck and its two inhabitants sinking into the lake, Schmidt then ran to his own truck, grabbed a tow strap and tossed it to the two men in the icy water.

"Schmidt was able to pull both Pete Katalinas, 56, and Lloyd Nelson, 72, to safety," wrote the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in a press release issued by Sheriff Trevor J. Wright.

Both of the rescued fishermen refused medical treatment on the scene, but were confirmed to be "doing fine" a day after the incident.

One of the rescued men told Sheriff Wright that they saw an ice heave when they were driving offshore, and mistakenly believed it could support the weight of their truck, KARE reported. Before Schmidt rescued him, he also admitted to Sheriff Wright that he was "almost out of gas," according to the outlet.

Unfortunately, two dogs that were in the pickup with Katalinas and Nelson did not survive the incident. Authorities are making arrangements to retrieve their truck from the bottom of the lake.