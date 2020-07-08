Minnesota fisherman reels in 200 fish over 2-day trip

That’s a lot of fish.

On a recent fishing trip, an angler from Minnesota pulled in an astounding 200 fish. To make the feat even more impressive, he says that 60 of those fish were over 25 inches long.

TJ Harig showed photos of his many catches on Facebook in a post that included over 40 photos.

The excited fisherman wrote, “I can't find any other words but thank you God! I experienced something that may never happen again. So here is a fishing story for you... In 2 days of fishing I landed 60 walleyes over 25". That includes 12-28" and 2-29" which are the biggest walleye that I have ever caught. In one 20 minute stretch I landed 5 fish over 27". I am still in disbelief of what I experienced.”

Harig spoke with CBS Local in Minnesota about his catches, explaining, “The fishing was a little bit slow at first. The fish were small so I just moved around.”

Apparently, moving his boat was the right decision, as the fish started biting.

“I know I caught well over 60 fish over 25 inches,” he explained. “And probably 150 to 200 walleyes total.”

Harig said that he was fishing in 30 feet of water and that when he hooked a larger fish, he could tell before reeling it in. While he did catch an amazing amount of fish, he threw them all back. He did say that if he caught one over 30 inches, however, he would’ve saved it for his wall.

“I probably caught more bigger walleyes in those two days than I have in my entire life,” he said.

When asked for advice, he offered, “I guess the most important thing is you can’t catch fish sitting on your couch. You have to get out on the water.”