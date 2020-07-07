Expand / Collapse search
Fishing
Published

Woman hooks 851-pound blue marlin, setting possible records for Alabama and Gulf of Mexico

The massive marlin could smash multiple fishing records

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
A Louisiana woman will be a big fish in the angling world if the 851-pound blue marlin she recently hooked nabs records for both the state of Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico.

Ginger Myers was fishing off the coast of Orange Beach, Ala., on Saturday when she reeled in an 851.9-pound blue marlin during the Mongo Offshore Challenge, WKRG reports.

Ginger Myers, pictured, reeled in an 851.9-pound blue marlin during an Alabama fishing tournament on Saturday, in a multiple pending-record catch.

Ginger Myers, pictured, reeled in an 851.9-pound blue marlin during an Alabama fishing tournament on Saturday, in a multiple pending-record catch. (Mongo Offshore Challenge)

Now, Myers’ catch is the blue marlin category leader for the fishing competition. What’s more, if approved, the massive marlin will also smash the state record for the largest blue marlin caught in Alabama and make Myers the record holder for the largest blue marlin caught by a lady angler in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to WKRG, the current state record for a blue marlin is 845.8 pounds, caught by Chris Ferrera in 2013.

The angler made the impressive catch on the Fleur-de-lis, a 72' Viking from Grand Isle, La.

The angler made the impressive catch on the Fleur-de-lis, a 72' Viking from Grand Isle, La. (Mongo Offshore Challenge)

Competitors will have until Oct. 15 to beat Myers' pending-record catch in the Mongo Offshore Challenge fishing tournament.

The Grand Isle, La., angler made the impressive catch on the Fleur-de-lis, a 72' Viking boat, Fox 10 reports.

Crew members weighed the massive marlin before a crowd at the Orange Beach Marina on Sunday.

