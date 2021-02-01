Amid wild turkey sightings, Massachusetts town shares tips for fending off 'intimidating' fowl

Don't let the turkeys be jerky.

A small town in eastern Massachusetts is warning of a spike in wild turkey sightings, sharing self-defense tips to fend off the fowl.

As of late, wild turkeys have been seen wandering around Pleasant Street in Wenham, and local police say residents should keep their guard up to avoid any ruffled feathers.

"We want our residents to be safe and mindful of the steps they can take to ward off aggressive wild turkeys," said Animal Control Officer Steve Kavanaugh in a Jan. 28 news release circulated by the Wenham Police Department (WPD.)

"Residents should first and foremost do all they can to avoid close interactions with wild turkeys, and keep these safety tips in mind should a turkey approach them or their property."

If the large birds won’t stay away, the WPD suggests following these tips from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife to stay safe: Not feeding them, as they may have "wild outbursts" during such feedings; keeping bird seed off the ground and removing bird feeders in the spring; using "a hose or loud noises," or even a leashed dog, to scare away any turkeys who wander into gardens or crops, or may otherwise try to "intimidate" you; and covering windows with "shiny objects" to distract the fowl.

According to Massachusetts’ official count, the Bay State is home to at least 30,000 wild turkeys,