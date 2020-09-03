Massachusetts fisherman, 13, catches rare blue lobster: 'I was confused and excited'

What a catch!

On Friday, a 13-year-old fisherman in Plymouth, Mass., found a blue lobster.

Blue lobsters are so rare that they only occur in nature “about once in 200 million,” WickedLocal.com reported Thursday, citing the University of Maine Lobster Institute.

Adam Carpenter, 13, only got his lobster license this summer. When he discovered the blue lobster in one of his 24 traps, he told WickedLocal.com that he was shocked.

“I’d seen YouTube videos of blue lobsters before but never thought I would catch one,” he told the website.

“I was confused and excited,” he added. “I couldn’t believe there was a blue lobster in the trap.”

Carpenter’s mom, Christie, told the website that he “was so excited” when he called to tell her about it.

“He kept yelling, ‘Mom, I caught a blue lobster!’” she said.

Carpenter is reportedly keeping the blue lobster in a “secret location in the bay” until he decides where it should go, WickedLocal.com reported.

According to the website, restaurants will pay up to $500 for blue lobsters to put in their displays.

Typically, Carpenter sells his lobsters to a buyer at a local wharf, but he is considering a different direction for his rare catch.

“I might give it to the New England Aquarium,” he said. “They’ll give it a good home.”

