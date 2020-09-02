Florida man is bitten by nurse shark that won't let go, acts like it's no big deal

A beachgoer in Florida was recently bitten by a nurse shark — and he appeared to be completely unbothered by that fact, according to a video that has gone viral.

The strange incident took place in Jensen Beach, and the shark in question would not let go of its grip on the man’s arm, not even when he stepped out of the water.

In footage of the unnerving incident, the unidentified man is shown cradling the small shark while crowds form around him in disbelief. He is seen standing patiently as he waits for assistance and ignoring recommendations from onlookers, which ranged from flipping the shark upside-down to disorient it to flicking or punching it in the nose.

When asked if the bite hurts, he says it doesn't, although he notes that every time he tries to remove the shark, it bites down harder.

Despite the inconvenient and potentially painful situation, the man appears to take it all in stride and even jokes with some of the folks surrounding him.

“I just wanted to play volleyball today, OK?” he can be heard remarking throughout the nearly five-minute video. “I’m not getting charged for this, am I?”

At the end of the clip, officers from Martin County Fire Rescue eventually come to the man’s aid and ask the crowd to give them space to work.

Representatives at Martin County Fire Rescue did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. But based on what can be heard in the video, the man did not do anything to draw the nurse shark’s ire: He says he was simply swimming in the ocean when the shark latched on.

Nurse sharks are “slow-moving bottom-dwellers and are, for the most part, harmless to humans,” according to National Geographic. However, they can grow up to 14 feet in length and have strong jaws filled with thousands of small serrated teeth.