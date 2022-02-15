Man's hunting and fishing privileges revoked after pleading guilty to shooting geese from a Louisiana highway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young man in Louisiana has had his hunting and fishing privileges temporarily revoked after being accused of shooting geese from a state highway.

Trevor Istre pled guilty to charges in relation to an incident that occurred on February 16, 2021, local officials announced in a press release. He was also sentenced to unsupervised probation and was issued a $3,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Louisiana announced that Istre had pled guilty to multiple charges related to an incident that occurred last year, including taking migratory birds with the aid of a motor vehicle, taking migratory birds during a closed season and taking migratory birds in violation of state law.

In February of last year, a wildlife official caught a group of people shooting geese from a state highway. While the suspects fled and were able to avoid apprehension at the time, an investigation resulted in charges being filed against the people involved.

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said, "Hunting violations are cases that our office takes very seriously. The hunting laws were created for the protection of our wildlife, and we will continue to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to hold those who break those laws accountable for their actions."

The U.S. judge who fined Istre had sentenced him to 5 years of unsupervised probation and revoked his hunting and fishing privileges for three years.

Steven Strader, patrol captain for the USFWS Division of Refuge Law Enforcement, Louisiana District, said, "Our Federal Wildlife Officers, and Canines, take Migratory Bird enforcement seriously in the Mississippi Flyway. Restricting hunting and fishing privileges has proven to be the most effective deterrent for the protection of wild game species and public lands in Sportsman’s Paradise. Courts in the Western District of Louisiana have echoed that message, and the public wins when these types of sentences are imposed."