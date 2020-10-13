Dog eats woman's engagement ring during photo-op fail, alarming Reddit users

Diamonds are not a dog’s best friend.

A woman has been admonished on Reddit for trying to pose her engagement ring on her dog’s nose – and shouting in surprise when the pup swallowed the sparkler.

“WCGW [what could go wrong] if I try to show off my new engagement ring?” Redditor DanyHeatley50in07 wondered, sharing now-viral footage that’s been upvoted 31,000 times since hitting the platform on Monday.

According to The Sun, the fiancée was trying to pose her pet with the bling for a photo-op announcing the engagement.

As seen in an 11-second clip of the must-see moment, the woman instructed her golden retriever to “sit” and “stay,” placing the ring on its nose. After a moment of calm, the dog expertly flicked off the item into its mouth like a treat.

"Oh!" the unseen woman exclaimed, as a man in the background yelled “Thor!”

Unsurprisingly, most Redditors agreed that the stunt was a doggone dumb idea in the first place.

“Well what the f--- did you think was going to happen?!” one user asked in a chiding comment that’s racked up nearly 4,000 points.

“Now it's a teething ring,” a more forgiving user said. “I bet the dog spit it out though.”

“First command I taught both my puppies was ‘out’ and it means to drop whatever they have in their mouth. Took a long time but it's come in handy plenty of times,” one dog owner shared.

Other animal lovers said they were truly alarmed by the bad behavior.

“This lady deserved that. You don't put inedible objects on a dog's snout like it's a treat. What if the ring harms the dog's digestive tracts?” one wondered.

“That’s irresponsible. Take care of your animals!” another exclaimed.

“Whoever was gonna marry her... I'd think about it again lol,” one joked.