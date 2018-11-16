Kentucky man bags 'rare' deer with decapitated buck head entangled in its antlers

As the saying goes, two heads are better than one — or in one hunter’s case, two sets of antlers.

A man in Ballard County, Kentucky recently bagged a “two-headed” deer, the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced Thursday.

The hunter, who the wildlife agency identified as Bob Long, took aim at a buck with “big antlers” off in the distance. After making his shot and killing the animal, Long approached it and made an “astounding” discovery: The buck was “carrying around another set of antlers and part of a decomposing carcass,” the agency explained.

The deer, which was "truly a rare harvest," state wildlife officials said, has garnered thousands of reactions on the social media platform, many users responding in both awe and disgust.

“Bet they were fighting and that's the end result!! Just idea,” one person theorized.

“Wildest thing I’ve ever seen!” another wrote.

“That deer had to be stuck to the dead one a while… the stench,” a third commented.

While it’s not clear how the buck in Kentucky became entangled with the carcass’ antlers, this occurrence — while unusual — is not unheard of.

In 2014, a buck in Kansas was reportedly found with its antlers entangled with those of its rival. And in January, a North Dakota man shared photos with the Duluth News Tribune of a buck in a similar situation.