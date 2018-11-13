Expand / Collapse search
Hunter setting up illegal deer blind shot approaching deputy: Texas cops

Amy Lieu
A Texas man who was illegally deer hunting also shot a Parker County sheriff's deputy as he approached, officials said.  

A Texas man, who was allegedly illegally hunting on private property, shot an approaching deputy in the leg Monday and is being sought by police, The Dallas Morning News.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital. Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the deputy will be OK, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The alleged incident occurred in Parker County, which is about 65 miles west of Dallas.

The two-year veteran of the sheriff’s office had responded to a call that someone was trespassing, officials said.

That's when he found the man illegally setting up a deer blind; the man fired on the deputy as he approached with a flashlight, according to officials.

Officials said the shooter, who was dressed in black, fled the scene.

