Idaho men banned from hunting for unlawful killing of bear

Illegal hunting doesn't pay.

Two men in Idaho pled guilty to the illegal killing of a grizzly bear last year. As a result, both men have been sentenced with jail time, fines and have been banned from hunting.

Jared and Rex Baum of Ashton, Idaho, both pled guilty to the incident, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The two men had been under investigation for the shooting and killing of a bear on March 16, 2021.

Fish and Game officers had discovered the dead bear on April 9, 2021, in Little Warm River in Fremont County. The grizzly bear had been tagged and was wearing a radio collar so researchers could collect data on it. When the bear died, the collar sent out a mortality signal.

Investigators discovered several bullets in the bear's body, which sparked further investigation. Also, a dead cub was found in the bear's den, which had likely died after the mother failed to return.

When wildlife officials questioned Jared Baum about the incident last November, he confessed to shooting the bear and claimed he originally thought it was a black bear. After further questioning, he admitted that his father, Rex Baum, had also participated in the shooting.

Jared Baum was sentenced to 30 days in Fremont County jail, along with three years probation (two years fixed), a total of $12,500 in fines and court fees and a lifetime hunting revocation.

His father, Rex, also pled guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 suspended), $1,400 in fines and court fees and a 10 year ban from hunting.