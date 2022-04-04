Expand / Collapse search
Hunting
Published

Wolf bites hunting dog in Michigan

The attack occurred while the dog's owner was training it near Marquette

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
A hunting dog learned an important lesson in Michigan.

A local resident was training a pair of hunting dogs in a non-residential area of the state's upper peninsula when the incident occurred, according to state officials. 

Fortunately, the dog is expected to fully recover.

A hunting dog that was bitten by a wolf in Michigan is expected to make a full recovery.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the incident happened near a trailhead in Marquette, which is located on the peninsula in upper Michigan. 

The dog's owner was training the dog, along with a beagle, when the incident occurred, the Associated Press reports.

It's estimated that about 700 wolves live in Michigan, with most (if not all) living in the upper region of the state.

The dog was braying at a rabbit that was about 200 yards away before the wolf bit it. 

State officials believe that this behavior likely attracted the wild animal.

John Pepin, spokesman for the DNR, said, "The trail is in a non-residential area, where wild animals are often encountered. The wolves are part of nature living around us. The hunting dogs were actively baying a hare, which likely attracted the wolf."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the incident happened near a trailhead in Marquette, which is located on the peninsula in upper Michigan.

Fortunately, the dog is expected to recover. Also, the wolf is part of a known pack that has been living in the area for about 15 years. According to the dog's owner, the wolf did not act aggressively toward him.

Wolves are considered an endangered species in the state and are protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act, according to the Michigan website. 

Wolves can only be killed in the state if they are a direct and immediate threat to human life.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan