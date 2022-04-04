Wolf bites hunting dog in Michigan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hunting dog learned an important lesson in Michigan.

A local resident was training a pair of hunting dogs in a non-residential area of the state's upper peninsula when the incident occurred, according to state officials.

Fortunately, the dog is expected to fully recover.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the incident happened near a trailhead in Marquette, which is located on the peninsula in upper Michigan.

The dog's owner was training the dog, along with a beagle, when the incident occurred, the Associated Press reports.

The dog was braying at a rabbit that was about 200 yards away before the wolf bit it.

State officials believe that this behavior likely attracted the wild animal.

John Pepin, spokesman for the DNR, said, "The trail is in a non-residential area, where wild animals are often encountered. The wolves are part of nature living around us. The hunting dogs were actively baying a hare, which likely attracted the wolf."

Fortunately, the dog is expected to recover. Also, the wolf is part of a known pack that has been living in the area for about 15 years. According to the dog's owner, the wolf did not act aggressively toward him.

It's estimated that about 700 wolves live in Michigan, with most (if not all) living in the upper region of the state.

Wolves are considered an endangered species in the state and are protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act, according to the Michigan website.

Wolves can only be killed in the state if they are a direct and immediate threat to human life.