Idaho fisherman sets state record for black crappie

Nice catch.

An Idaho fisherman reeled in a record when he hooked a black crappie during a recent angling adventure in the Gem State.

Jon Urban was out fishing in the Crane Creek Reservoir on July 26 when he caught a lunker panfish measuring a whopping 17 inches, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) said in a statement.

“After a quick measurement and photo, Jon released the fish to fight another day,” the wildlife department wrote.

The Eagle man’s fish now holds the state length record for the catch-and-release black crappie, according to official records kept by the IDFG.

Urban’s catch brings the catch-and-release record for the black crappie back to southern Idaho, following several record catches hooked in the state’s panhandle, the fish and game department said.

Additionally, the Crane Creek Reservoir may be something of a hotspot for anglers dreaming of state record catches. Fisherman Trenten Smith also reeled in the certified weight record holder for the white crappie (at 3.8 pounds) from the reservoir in 2012, per the department.

Fishing continues to make a splash as popular way as a great way to get outdoors while social distancing amid the coronavirus health crisis.