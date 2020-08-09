'Vampire fishing' trend rises in Midwestern states: 'This is hands-down your best shot at a big fish'

Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean that fishing needs to stop.

A growing trend of nighttime fishing has reportedly found traction in Michigan and northern Ohio. According to some anglers, larger trout will hide during the day and wait for the sun to go down before coming out.

Fishermen hoping to catch these large fish will set up camp near a good river, sleep during the day and wake up ready to reel in a monster, the Toledo Blade reports. The news outlet calls this “vampire fishing,” due to the nocturnal nature of the sport.

John Rapp, an angler from Ohio, spoke with the news outlet, explaining, “These big browns will hunker down under submerged logs and spend the day there, just waiting for the sun to go down. They are almost exclusively nocturnal, so your best chance at a huge brown is in the dead of night. They start to roam once it’s dark, and it is their instinctive nature to demolish anything they see.”

He described the experience fishing at night, saying, “It is a different kind of dark out there on the river, where you can’t see your hand right in front of your face.”

Brad Dunkle, a guide from Ohio, told the outlet that this style of fishing isn’t for everyone. According to him, rivers can seemingly explode to life after long bouts of extreme silence.

“If you are willing to get after it, this is hands-down your best shot at a big fish,” Dunkle told the Toledo Blade. He continued to describe an experience he had late one night, saying, “A cannonball sound erupted in the general direction of my fly and before I could react, the fish had sucked up all of my stripping line and was on the reel, pulling back towards the log jam he called home.”