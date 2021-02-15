Idaho anglers set a record number of records last year

Last year was such a good year for fishing that even the records are breaking records.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people across the country spent more time outside, with hunting and fishing both being popular activities. That was especially true in Idaho, where anglers reportedly had a very good year.

Last year, more than two dozen catch and release records were set in Idaho, KTVB 7 reports. According to the report, this was the highest number of these records set since the state began keeping track in 2016.

Also, six new certified weight records were also set in the state.

This is likely due to the fact that so many more anglers were out on the water in Idaho last year. There was reportedly a 15% increase in the sale of fishing licenses from 2019's sales, setting a 10-year high in sales.

Jordan Rodriguez, a fishing instructor and columnist, told KTVB 7, "A lot of the weekdays were like weekends and a lot of the weekends were like holidays, in terms of the overall number of traffic, number of folks out in the popular spots."

While he doesn’t think that the pandemic was the only reason why more people went fishing last year, he does think it played a part.

"Indoor entertainment, going to a movie, a restaurant, or going to a bar - those things being unavailable for a period of time, I think drove people to experiment with more forms of outdoor entertainment," he explained.

Rodriguez did caution that with more people fishing, there could be unexpected effects on the environment.

He explained, "I would encourage people to release the wild fish because those are the ones that are spawning and producing the next generations of wild fish. The more educated we can make ourselves and the more responsible we can be as anglers will mitigate the impact of having more people, more volume of people out there doing it."