Massachusetts fisherman reels in huge brown trout while ice fishing

A Massachusetts ice fisherman reeled in quite the catch while ice fishing last week.

Jamie Pollard, of Hinsdale, was ice fishing on a lake called Stockbridge Bowl on Saturday when he caught a huge brown trout, according to reports.

The state Division of Fisheries & Wildlife posted about the catch on Facebook Wednesday, praising Pollard's "incredible" catch.

"Congratulations to Jamie Pollard ... on this incredible 15 lb. 13 oz. brown trout taken through the ice!" the agency wrote.

"We're extremely proud of the awesome fish our hatcheries and district staff put out each year," the agency added. "Keep sharing your catches with us this winter!"

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Pollard had intended to send the fish back, but when he realized how big it was, he decided to bring it to see if it set a new record.

The newspaper reported that it took 25 minutes to bring the huge fish in through the 8-inch hole in the ice. Pollard and his friends measured the trout at 32 inches -- though the official length would be an inch shorter, according to The Eagle.

The state’s largest caught brown trout weighed 19 pounds, 10 ounces, The Eagle reported. That fish -- caught in 1966 -- was also 31 inches long.