Hundreds of sharks surround Australian fisherman’s trawler in terrifying video

Fisherman was only about 3.4 miles offshore

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Kai Survance, of Kai Owen Fishing, tells Fox News that he and his buddy Bronson Russell set out for a fishing trip “first thing in the morning” on Nov. 22, with the hopes of catching some wahoo. But shortly after they got on the water, the men spotted what they later learned to be a tiger shark.

A fisherman in Australia was shocked to see hundreds of sharks surrounding his trawler while he was out fishing on Friday night. 

Wayne McManus took a video of the hungry fish and posted it on Facebook

According to "Sunrise," McManus was only about 3.4 miles (about 5.5km) north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Australia when he filmed the sharks. 

“I’ve been fishing for, you know, more than 30 years and it just seems to be escalating each year so that there are more and more,” McManus told the breakfast show. 

He said that he decided to film the sharks “just so I could see how many are actually out there.”

Most of the sharks were bronze whaler sharks, also called copper sharks or narrowtooth sharks, and some were almost 10 feet long (3 meters), "Sunrise" reported.

Boat skipper David Batge told "Sunrise" that the video from Friday wasn’t a unique experience.

“It’s every night,” Batge said. “They’re always there.”

A fisherman in Australia filmed hundreds of sharks (not pictured) surrounding his trawler on Friday night. (iStock)

“I couldn’t count how many, but it’s fascinating,” he added.

According to "Sunrise," sharks in the area have learned to look for food around trawlers, especially when they’re bringing in their nets.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.