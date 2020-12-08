Hundreds of sharks surround Australian fisherman’s trawler in terrifying video

A fisherman in Australia was shocked to see hundreds of sharks surrounding his trawler while he was out fishing on Friday night.

Wayne McManus took a video of the hungry fish and posted it on Facebook.

According to "Sunrise," McManus was only about 3.4 miles (about 5.5km) north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Australia when he filmed the sharks.

FISHERMEN RESCUE SEA TURTLE FROM JAWS OF TIGER SHARK, WILD VIDEO SHOWS

“I’ve been fishing for, you know, more than 30 years and it just seems to be escalating each year so that there are more and more,” McManus told the breakfast show.

He said that he decided to film the sharks “just so I could see how many are actually out there.”

FISHERMAN CATCHES HUGE 57-POUND GROUPER OFF CANARY ISLANDS

Most of the sharks were bronze whaler sharks, also called copper sharks or narrowtooth sharks, and some were almost 10 feet long (3 meters), "Sunrise" reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boat skipper David Batge told "Sunrise" that the video from Friday wasn’t a unique experience.

“It’s every night,” Batge said. “They’re always there.”

“I couldn’t count how many, but it’s fascinating,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to "Sunrise," sharks in the area have learned to look for food around trawlers, especially when they’re bringing in their nets.