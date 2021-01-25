Grizzly bear captured in Yellowstone confirmed as the region's oldest

This bear’s not old, he’s just classic.

A grizzly bear recently captured in the Yellowstone region has been confirmed as the oldest on record. The bear had been previously captured and studied, giving biologists a good opportunity to study the changes the bear went through throughout its life.

Officials have determined that the bear was about 34-years-old when it was caught in southwestern Wyoming, the New York Post reports. Due to its advanced age, the bear’s canines had been worn down to about three nubs. Biologists believe that the animal had survived off of hunting easy prey, such as calves.

OKLAHOMA REP. FACES BACKLASH FOR BIGFOOT 'HUNTING SEASON,' SAYS HE'S BEEN CALLED AN IDIOT

The grizzly bear was identified as Grizzly 168, the Associated Press reports. The animal had previously been captured in 1991 when it was just 5 years old. At that time, when it was caught in the Shoshone National Forest, the bear weighed 450 lbs.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

When Grizzly 168 was weighed as a 34-year-old, he only weighed about 170 pounds. Aside from his three canines, he didn’t have any other teeth left. He was reportedly first captured in 1989 and the inside of his lip was tattooed with the number 168. The bear was captured and fitted with a radio collar in 1996, but it dropped the collar a year later.

Due to his advanced age and physical condition, Grizzly 168 was euthanized. Officials felt that relocating the animal would not have been the right thing to do.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is believed that Grizzly 168 fathered several litters of cubs, however. Researchers say it’s even possible he became a father as recently as several years ago.