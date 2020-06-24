Grand Canyon park service posts photo of broken boot as summer safety reminder

These boots were made for walking – but summertime at the Grand Canyon is still something fierce.

Officials for the National Park Service (NPS) at the Grand Canyon recently urged fans to take the Arizona national park’s occasionally “unforgiving” conditions seriously when planning a visit this summer.

“Grand Canyon is an unforgiving environment,” the NPS tweeted on Monday, sharing a photo of a well-worn hiking boot that had separated from its sole.

“The heat inside the canyon can cause shoes to come apart, and heavy hiking boots can trap sweat and lead to painful blisters,” the park rangers continued. “Before setting off on a hike, understand the limitations of yourself and your gear.”

In a larger sense, the NPS asks visitors to take "special caution" when hiking and adventuring during the summer months.

“Be aware that efforts to assist you may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather,” a notice on the Grand Canyon’s website states.

“Do not rely on physical strength alone, hiking smart will take you much farther.”

With "dangerous heat" expected throughout the legendary park this week, with temperatures even exceeding 110 F in the inner canyon, parkgoers would be wise to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and a hat, fuel up on “salty snacks” and limit outdoor excursions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the NPS advised.

