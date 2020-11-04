Girl finds boa constrictor’s shed skin, prompting fears of massive snake on the loose

Finding an enormous snake skin can be unsettling, especially when the scary serpent is missing in action.

That’s exactly what happened in a town in England when a 7-year-old girl found a boa constrictor skin bigger than her own body while out on a walk with her grandfather, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The 5-foot skin is said to be incomplete, meaning the snake could be much larger.

“I couldn't believe my eyes when they brought it home,” Debra Drewett, the girl’s grandmother, told SWNS. “It goes from almost floor to ceiling. They thought it was just plastic in the brambles under the bridge, but they took a closer look and it was this huge snakeskin.”

According to the grandparent, no one knows where the snake may have slithered off to after shedding its skin in her Headington, Oxford, neighborhood.

"I was really worried and had the image of a huge snake slithering around someone's garden,” she explained.

“I can imagine somebody’s probably let it go, as a large snake is pretty hard to lose,” she continued. “It’s not the first time we’ve heard or seen this happen, but we’re keeping our eye out to see if anyone’s lost it. If it’s scared it’s going to be worried, but we can’t imagine it’ll cause harm.”

The skin was identified as belonging to a boa constrictor by a reptile shop in a nearby town.

Colin Stevenson, head of education at Crocodiles of the World zoo in Oxfordshire, told SWNS, “It's not going to eat your cat. You wouldn't want it to bite you, but it would only give you a nasty wound. Most of these reptiles aren't going to do too well in the wild in England. It's certainly too cold for them to thrive unless they can find somewhere warm or protected.”