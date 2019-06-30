Man sets fishing record with 2 lb. catch

A man fishing in North Carolina broke a 36-year-old record when he reeled in a two lb., one oz. fish.

Alphonso Jackson broke the 1983 record for largest redbreast sunfish by five ounces with his catch. While it might not seem that big, for this particular type of fish, 2 pounds could be considered massive.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission published the record-breaking fish to their website. They also released a photo of Jackson proudly holding his catch up for the camera. The 43-year-old father had been out fishing with his kids when he made the record-breaking catch.

“We started fishing in a pond but weren’t having any luck, so I said to my kids, ‘Let’s go back to where I learned how to fish’ and this is what we caught,” he told the NCWRC. “I’d like to thank my daddy for teaching me how to catch fish and where to catch fish.”

Jackson reportedly used a cricket as bait for the catch. Redbreast sunfish are reportedly common game fish in North Carolina, although they are usually much smaller. According to the NCWRC, the redbreast is a bottom-dweller and normally feeds off of snails, clams, shrimp and crayfish, among other things.