Fisherman, shark have 'tug of war' with fishing net

A video of a fisherman has gone viral showing him trying to fight off a shark that was reportedly eating his fish.

FISHERWOMAN REELS IN 1,200-LB SHARK AFTER 90-MINUTE STRUGGLE

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Nicholas Wilks was out fishing with his father, David Wilks, in Port Pirie, South Australia, when the 10-foot shark swam up to their boat, Discover Oceans reported on Instagram. The shark began picking fish out of their net as the pair attempted to pull it into the boat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David tried punching the shark to get it to back off, cursing like a sailor, but it apparently did not work and a tug of war ensued between man and fish.

Eventually, David managed to wrestle the net out of the shark’s mouth and the shark swam away.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Nicholas told The Telegraph that he and his father see sharks while they are out fishing a lot, but nothing like this had ever happened to them before.