Fisherman's calm reaction while handling shark stuns onlookers: ‘Separates the men from the boys!’

Just another day for one Massachusetts fisherman.

Footage of a fisherman’s casual approach to catching a shark – and then throwing it back into the ocean – has stunned viewers.

In the 12-second video shared to Facebook by Travers Peterson, a fisherman at Martha’s Vineyard is seen on Friday casually dragging a large shark by its tail back into the ocean.

“Ya, sooooooo this happened yesterday! 15 feet from where we were sitting........ this style of fishing separates the men from the boys!” Peterson captioned the video, which has received over 5K views since it was posted Saturday.

The shark was reportedly as tall as the man was. According to onlooker Lee Pasqualucci, who was with Peterson at the time, the shark was “over 150 pounds and 6-feet-tall.”

“It was like the size of the guy,” he said to the Boston Globe.

Pasqualucci said the fisherman took about 40 minutes to reel in the shark after hooking it. However, after he had gotten it in, he discovered it was a shark and cut it loose before dragging it back into the ocean. After the shark is successfully in the water, he pauses and washes his hands off before walking back onto shore.

“Savage,” Peterson quipped.