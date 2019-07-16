Texas brothers catch and release 12-foot tiger shark: 'Dreams came true today'

What a catch!

Two brothers in Texas were thrilled to catch a tiger shark measuring nearly 12 feet during a fishing trip in Corpus Christi over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Andrew and Stephen Seaborn, of Team Seaborn Fishing, proudly nabbed a female tiger shark measuring 11 feet, 11 inches while fishing off Bob Hall Pier, Houston Chronicle reported.

The Austin anglers seized the impressive catch – which they soon released – by using a stingray as bait.

TOXIC LAKE NICKNAMED 'MALDIVES' BECOMES SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION, DESPITE WARNINGS FROM OFFICIALS

"Dreams came true today," Team Seaborn wrote on Facebook of the “beautiful” fish, sharing a photo of the beaming brothers crouched in the water with the tiger shark.

According to the post, after "two uneventful nights on the pier," Andrew was in "disbelief" on Sunday morning as he saw 200 yards of his line “taken effortlessly” by an unknown creature, the Chronicle reported. After more than 30 minutes of struggle, the Seaborns and their pal Allen Glen reeled in the majestic tiger shark.

Taking a requisite photo with the beast, the female tiger shark was soon released back to sea.

“We're avid fishermen who love chasing after big fish but it was even more important for us to get back in the water with her and watch her swim away,” Andrew told Fox News.

Though the fisherman told the Chronicle that Team Seaborn is unsure if the catch would break any state or Bob Hall Pier records, they’re happy to call the catch a “personal best.”

"The only records we are hoping to break are our own," Andrew told the outlet. "We are avid catch and release fishermen when it comes to big sharks, so we would never try to have a fish submitted for a record unless it's a catch and release record."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fishing has been a shared passion for the brothers since childhood, Andrew said, taking interest in the hobby from their father.

Though the Seaborn brothers have nabbed four tiger sharks before their most recent catch, all were smaller than their Sunday shark.

According to National Geographic, tiger sharks can often grow to measure between 10 and 14 feet, usually weighing 850 to 1,400 pounds. Common in tropical waters through the world, the predators are “second only to great whites in attacking people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In similar angling headlines from the Lone Star State, a Houston fisherman made news last week when he found a large snake latched onto the fish he had just reeled in.