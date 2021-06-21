Fisherman accidentally catches record-breaking fish while trying to catch bait for larger fish

A record is a record, even when it’s not the one you were going for.

An angler in West Virginia was hoping to catch some catfish, but he needed some bait first. Ironically, that ended up being the most memorable part of this particular trip.

Ethan Moss, from Ohio, went fishing with a friend on the Ohio River in April, West Virginia Metro News reports. He was reportedly hoping to catch a large catfish that day, but he ended up getting his name in the record books for another reason.

Before going after any catfish, Moss decided to catch some bait. This was when he caught a large skipjack fish. While Ohio reportedly doesn’t recognize skipjack records, West Virginia does (which is where Moss caught the fish).

"We started getting into them pretty good," he told a local news outlet. "I had actually caught several and one of them was 19 and change inches. I had also measured another which was pretty close to the state record. About 20 to 30 minutes later I caught this one. I had no clue, I thought he was a white bass or a hybrid. I flipped him over the wall and the guy fishing next to me said, ‘That’s the state record.'"

Moss’ fish weighed in at 3.1 pounds and measured out to 19.21-inches-long.

Moss explained, "It was a really nice skipjack. I’ve been reading a lot and in a lot of states down south, their records are in the three to three and a half pound range. The world record is only four pounds."

While he was originally looking for bait, Moss reportedly decided to hold onto the record-breaking fish. He’s apparently looking to have a replica mount made from the fish but has had trouble finding a taxidermist for the job.