©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missouri fisherman breaks state record for river carpsucker

The June 1 catch shattered the previous mark of two pounds, three ounces, set in 2008

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Missouri has another record catch.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that the biggest-ever river carpsucker was reeled in by a local fisherman

Steven Henson, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, caught the 3-pound, 14-ounce fish June 1 while fishing with a pole-and-line on the Mississippi River. 

According to the MDC, the previous record for a river carpsucker was two pounds, three ounces -- in 2008 on the South Grand River.

Henson’s fish is the sixth catch to set a record this year, the department said. 

Though common in the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and their major tributaries, the river carpsucker is "considered a sport fish, and is rarely taken on hook-and-line," the MDC said in its announcement. 

Steven Henson, from Bonne Terre, Missouri, caught a record-breaking river carpsucker while he was fishing on the Mississippi River earlier this month. (iStock)

Missouri recognizes record fish catches in two categories: "pole-and-line" and "alternative methods" that include archery and spearfishing.

