Fish with 'two mouths' shocks anglers: 'It’s a catch of a lifetime'

Now that’s a real “one-of-a-kind” catch!

A woman in upstate New York made what some are calling “the catch of a lifetime” when she reeled in a fish that appears to have two mouths. When a photo of the fish was uploaded to Facebook, it unsurprisingly went viral.

Debbie Geddes told Fox News that she caught the unique fish while she was out on Lake Champlain with her husband.

“When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on,” she explained. “I actually commented, ‘I hope it's as big as it feels!’ When we got it in the boat I couldn't believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!”

“We quickly took a few pictures and released the fish,” she continued. That picture was eventually uploaded to Facebook by a co-worker of Geddes, Adam Facteau.

“She wasn’t convinced anyone would care about the catch,” Facteau told Fox News. “I knew it would be popular.”

The image appeared on the Facebook page for Knotty Boys Fishing, a fishing team that competes in local bass tournaments. Since it was posted, it has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

“I just can't believe all the attention this has received,” Geddes said. “The public's responses/theories are quite interesting, to say the least. I personally believe it was caused by a previous injury, most likely from another angler.”

Not surprisingly, Geddes wasn’t the only person speculating about the cause. Many commenters blamed pollution, while others agreed with Geddes’ injury theory.

“Well, I think everyone has an opinion, which makes it interesting for discussion,” Facteau says of the theories. He’s not convinced that it’s an injury, however.

“Sure, that’s possible. Maybe,” he said. “However, Lake Champlain is also known for being a sewage dumping ground from Canada and (Vermont). Plus, many of these fish are stocked.”

“Could it be? Not sure,” he continued. “Regardless, it’s a catch of a lifetime and has a lot of public opinions.”

Regardless of the cause, one thing is for sure: this is one catch that Debbie Geddes will be talking about for a long time.