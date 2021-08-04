Firefighter films bear dragging deer across road in Pennsylvania national forest

Nature isn’t always majestic.

Two Pennsylvania residents were driving through a national forest when they came across an unexpected sight. A bear had apparently come across a deer in the middle of the road and decided to keep it.

Howie Ament, a fire rescue worker, filmed the experience and posted it to his Facebook page. In the video, he and his wife can be heard discussing the size of the bear when it suddenly picks up the deer and starts dragging it off the road.

The bear then gets a better grip on the dead animal and runs off into the woods.

TEXAS POLICE JOKE ABOUT ARRESTING ALLIGATOR FOR ‘SWIMMING NAKED’ IN POOL

The post was captioned, "The things you see in the Allegheny National Forest between Sheffield and Kane!"

Ament spoke with Fox News, explaining, "I’ve seen bear crossing in that area before but never dragging a deer."

While this isn’t the first bear he’s seen, he doesn’t have a lot of experience with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I live closer to Pittsburgh and only get up that way a few times a year to visit my wife’s family," he said. "In 19 years have only seen about 5 bears."

He continued, "It wasn’t a big deal seeing the bear but when it grabbed the deer it was a little surprising. That’s why I hurried to get the video."

This is just the latest unique encounter with a bear to go viral.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News previously reported that for more than a week, locals near Boulder, Colorado, reported seeing a bear on the loose with a bucket stuck to its head. Fortunately, wildlife officials were finally able to catch the animal and remove the item in mid-July.