Eagle filmed protecting its fishing spot from smaller animal in Iowa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nobody likes having their lunch stolen.

There's nothing better than finding the perfect spot for catching fish, especially for eagles. Just like people, however, eagles apparently aren't a fan of trespassers trying to sneak in and still their catch.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources shared footage to its social media page of an eagle protecting its fishing spot. The video, which doesn't specify where it exactly took place in the state, shows an eagle fishing near the edge of a lake or river.

ARKANSAS ANGLER REELS IN MASSIVE STRIPED BASS, RELEASES IT BEFORE GETTING IT WEIGHED

Suddenly, a small mink appears and tries to sneak in some fishing as well.

The eagle, however, quickly notices the smaller animal and spreads its wings out to scare the smaller animal away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Facebook, the Iowa DNR wrote, "Mink may be small, but they are mighty and mighty fierce. But even this mink thought better of his attempt to check out this eagle's fishing hole."

This is just the latest eagle spotting to catch people's attention.

Fox News reported in December that a Steller’s sea eagle perched in a tree branch along the Taunton River in Massachusetts. The state's Division of Fisheries and Wildlife posted about the sighting on Facebook, writing that it's believed the bird is originally from Asia.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife wrote, "Last week, a rare Steller’s sea eagle was spotted along the Taunton River in Massachusetts, thousands of miles away from its home in Asia. This sea eagle is one of the largest raptors in the world, weighing up to 20 pounds with a wingspan of up to 8 feet! This is likely the same eagle that was observed in Alaska and Canada."