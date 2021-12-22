Rare eagle spotted in Massachusetts

There’s something you don’t see every day.

A rare eagle was spotted near a river in Massachusetts last week. According to state officials, the bird is believed the same one that was spotted as far away as Alaska.

A Steller’s sea eagle perched in a tree branch along the Taunton River. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife posted about the sighting on Facebook, writing that it's believed the bird is originally from Asia.

One of the largest raptors in the world, the Steller’s sea eagle can weigh up to 20 pounds and have a wingspan of up to eight feet.

The division cited a report from Smithsonian Magazine that details the movements of a rogue Steller’s eagle.

The eagle has been spotted in Texas and Alaska. Before the most recent sighting in Massachusetts, the last sighting of the bird occurred in Nova Scotia in early November.