Cornell research group breaks fishing record it set itself

It’s always exciting for anglers to set a new record. It’s even more exciting, however, when an angler sets a new record by breaking one they themselves had previously set.

Researchers at the Cornell Biological Field Station recently set a new local record in upstate New York while on a trip on Oneida Lake. The group posted about the record on its Facebook page, where it explained that researchers caught 20 sturgeon over the course of a three-day trip, one of which was reportedly the largest ever caught in the lake.

According to the post, the record-setting fish weighed 159.4 pounds and measured 73.6-inches long. This broke the previous record of 139 pounds, which had been set back in 2019 by the Cornell Biological Field Station.

The various fish were reportedly caught across 12 different sites on the lake, from Three Mile Bay down to Verona Beach.

The group broke its own record.

The group wrote, "A couple years ago on 6/19/19, we captured the largest fish ever documented in Oneida Lake - a 139 lb lake sturgeon that was 72.6" long. Today, we broke that record by over 20 lbs! We netted, tagged, and released a lake sturgeon weighing 159.4 lbs that was 73.6" long. This fish will eventually be aged using samples taken today. The oldest sturgeon in the lake are from the 1995 stocking, so they would be 26 years old."

According to the post, the group also caught one female sturgeon that was "releasing eggs all over the place."