Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Bear with bucket stuck on its head for over a week finally rescued by parks and wildlife workers

Two locals helped locate the bear so wildlife officials could track it

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

That’s em-bear-assing.

For more than a week, locals in Colorado reported seeing a bear on the loose with a bucket stuck to its head. Fortunately, wildlife officials were finally able to catch the animal and remove the item.

Bear bucket Colorado

Bear bucket Colorado (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The bear was spotted multiple times near Boulder, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Local officials were finally able to capture the bear, subdue it and remove the bucket (which turned out to be a chicken feeder).

Two locals, Drew McConaughy and Dave Sherman, played a pivotal role in rescuing the animal.

OVER 20 LARGE GOLDFISH DISCOVERED IN MINNESOTA LAKE, PROMPTING WARNING FROM STATE OFFICIALS

According to The Denver Channel, the men spotted the bear while working on a cabin in the woods near the Foothills. When they spotted the bear, they contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife. While waiting for officers to arrive, they decided to see what they could do to keep the bear from running off.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Sherman told the news outlet, "Well, Drew said he wanted to tackle it, and I said, 'I don’t know if I want a part of that,' so we kind of chased it up the tree."

Fortunately, the men came up with another plan that didn’t involve physically restraining a bear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McConaughy explained, "As she started going up the tree, we realized that was probably the best-case scenario, and we just encouraged that. So, once she was up there, we just did everything we could to keep her up there until the professionals arrived."