Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fishing
Published

Washington teen's first-ever catfish catch breaks record: ‘He was shocked’

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Washington teen has officially shattered the record for the biggest channel catfish caught in the state with his first catfish catch ever.

GIRL, 4, REELS IN 'MONSTER' 33-POUND FISH WITH MINI 'FROZEN' FISHING POLE

Cole Abshere was fishing with his grandfather when he hooked the giant catfish.

Cole Abshere was fishing with his grandfather when he hooked the giant catfish. (Courtesy Angela Abshere)

Cole Abshere, 16, was out fishing with his grandfather on Lake Terrell in late August when he hooked the record-breaking 37.7-pound catfish.

After a 45-minute struggle, Cole was able to reel the massive fish in.

This was the 16-year-old's first catfish catch ever.

This was the 16-year-old's first catfish catch ever. (Courtesy Angela Abshere)

“He was shocked and thrilled that his first catfish was that big, let alone a state record,” Cole’s mother Angela Morin Abshere told For The Win Outdoors of her son’s Aug. 20 catch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fish, which measured 42 inches long, broke the previous record of 36.2 pounds set by a Washington fisherman in 1999.

The 42-inch monster shattered the previous record set in 1999.

The 42-inch monster shattered the previous record set in 1999. (Courtesy Angela Abshere)

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reportedly helped get the fish officially weighed and measured for the record-approval process.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cole's catch weighed in on a certified scale at 37.7 pounds.

Cole's catch weighed in on a certified scale at 37.7 pounds. (Courtesy Angela Abshere)

The head and spine of the catfish were donated to the WDFW for education and research, For the Win reports.

Cole and his grandfather were able to harvest 25 pounds of meat from the giant catfish.

Cole donated the head and spine of the catfish to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for research and education purposes.

Cole donated the head and spine of the catfish to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for research and education purposes. (Courtesy Angela Abshere)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.