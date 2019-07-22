Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks
Published

SEE IT: Believed great white shark breaches water in Cape Cod, stuns family on fishing boat

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News

A family aboard a sportfishing boat off Cape Cod Bay on Saturday got a serious taste of life under the sea after a shark breached the water right in front of their eyes.

TEXAS BROTHERS CATCH AND RELEASE 12-FOOT TIGER SHARK: 'DREAMS CAME TRUE TODAY'

The ship’s captain, Marc Costa of Columbia Sportfishing in Orleans, Mass., said his boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the encounter took place, reports MassLive.com.

“We have just gone out and got two fish on,” Costa said. “Bringing the fish in, you can see what happened. That animal came up and grabbed the fish, right there. Right in our faces. It was pretty cool.”

Costa said he’s certain it was a great white shark.

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22Video

Ten days prior and about two miles south, Costa said another group saw much bigger great white shark do the same thing. That shark, he said, was about 70 feet from the boat.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sharks are reportedly spotted in the area rather consistently, as they prey on seals in the waters off Cape Cod. Groups have been monitoring the activity of the animals to ensure everyone’s safety.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.