Bear steals fisherman's catch right off the line in wild video

This fisherman sure knows how to keep his cool.

Adam Blomfield, an angler from Alaska, was recently filmed fishing on a remote riverbank when a brown bear approached and snagged a salmon right off his line.

"Caught a sockeye and a bear!" Blomfield joked on Facebook, where he also shared footage of the minute-long encounter.

In the video, Blomfield is seen fishing by the river when the curious bear stops to take a look. The animal soon trots away, only to slowly double back toward Blomfield, who remains completely still. The bear quickly turns away again, but, once more, it changes its mind and steps back towards the Blomfield and his catch, which can be seen flopping around in the shallow water.

In the background, one of Blomfield's friends can be heard saying, “Oh my god, this stresses me out.”

The bear continues to approach Blomfield, who squats down near the riverbank. Seconds later, the bear finally gets close enough to the salmon and reaches out to snatch it. The animal then picks it up, pulls it away from the fishing line and runs back into the woods with its dinner.

Blomfield, meanwhile, jobs back toward his friends laughing, clearly relieved that the bear is gone.

After sharing the video to Facebook, commenters soon expressed both awe and outrage over the incident. Many were in disbelief at how calm Blomfield appeared, while others were concerned that the bear might soon learn to equate humans with food.

According to a caption, however, Blomfield claimed he was off in a remote area — and that he, too, was thankful for how the situation played out.

"The end result, everyone was safe,” Blomfield said.