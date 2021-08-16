Bear in Alaska slides down waterfall trying to catch fish in viral video

This bear isn’t having the best day.

Webcams at a national park in Alaska filmed a group of bears attempting to catch salmon as the fish jumped upstream. Unfortunately for one of the bears, the camera also caught the moment that it slipped and fell down a short waterfall after missing a fish.

The incident occurred at Katmai National Park and Preserve and was uploaded to the National Park Service’s Facebook page. The post was captioned with a reference to "The Office," where Michael Scott took credit for Wayne Gretzky’s quote, "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."

MOOSE CHARGES DIRECTLY AT PARK-GOER FILMING IT

In the footage, several bears can be seen standing near a small waterfall, catching fish as they jump to the next level. While most of the bears are standing at the bottom of the fall, two smaller bears are standing at the top, watching the fish.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the bears soon learns why the other bears are likely standing at the bottom of the falls when it slips and falls into the water and is momentarily carried by the current.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The post is captioned, "Ooooh. Bearly missed. Hey, at least you gave it your all. You go bear. You know, fishing isn’t always about the fish you catch, it’s more about the memories you make along the journey. Something like that. Or is it ‘when one bear slides off the falls, another fishing spot opens up?’ Seems more appropriate. This has been your daily inspirational moment. Go forth and have a good one."