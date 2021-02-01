Bear chases skier down mountain in Romania: 'Don't look back!'

This skier probably couldn’t bear another minute on the slopes.

A young man’s quick thinking may have saved his life, after throwing his backpack to distract a bear that chased him down a ski slope in Romania.

It was quite the spectacle on the slopes at Predeal mountain resort in Brasov County last month, when a brown bear charged towards the skiing tourist, Digi24 reports.

"Faster, faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don't look back!" onlookers screamed from the chairlift on Jan. 23.

Likely bearing in mind that his options were limited, the skier slickly threw his bag to distract the wild animal – and the ploy paid off. The bear scurried to the side of the slope for closer examination, and the skier glided to safety, unharmed.

"The skier did the right thing," Ion Zaharia, a spokesperson for the local police, told ABC News. "The bear was distracted by things inside his backpack."

"We are considering to relocate the bear, who should be hibernating now, anyway, but in recent years, we have more bears confronting skiers in the winter."

The surprise marked the third bear sighting that day, Digi24 reports. On the same Saturday, authorities received two other calls that a bear was spotted on the Clabucet slope. According to Zaharia, however, such bear scares aren’t unusual for the Transylvania resort during this time of year.