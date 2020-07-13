Expand / Collapse search
Fishing
Published

Australian fishermen record terrifying encounter with great white shark as it circles, rams boat

The brothers encountered the huge shark while fishing for snapper in Western Australia

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A pair of fishermen are going viral after a great white shark swam up to their small boat – and instead of steering away, the two chose to record the terrifying close-up encounter with a GoPro camera.

Brothers Lee and Adam Ferguson were out fishing in Western Australia for snapper on Friday morning when they encountered a giant great white shark that had swum up to their 17-foot fishing vessel.

However, the two do not seem particularly concerned – Lee claimed the pair “didn’t feel in immediate danger” as the shark circled. Instead one of them pulled out a GoPro and began filming. The camera, which was reportedly connected to a short pole, was submerged into the water to get a close-up view of the shark.

In an extended version of the clip, the shark can be seen circling the boat and ramming it from below. The brothers can be heard telling the shark to “Go away!” when it head-butts the boat.

Brothers Lee and Adam Ferguson were out fishing in Western Australia for snapper on Friday morning when they encountered a giant great white shark that had swum up to their 17-foot fishing vessel. (iStock)

“Oi! Go away!” the Australian fisherman is heard yelling.

After nearly 15 minutes of circling, the roughly 13-foot shark swims away--though not without leaving behind some damage, Australia’s 7 News reports.

As seen in footage of the boat once the brothers returned to shore, the shark had taken “chunks out of the motor and ladder.”

