Angler catches massive paddlefish in Tennessee

This fish is definitely worth a "big fish alert."

An angler in Tennessee reeled in a massive paddlefish during a recent trip to Cherokee Lake. This is just the latest in a string of new fishing records being set this year.

Chad Collins caught the 120-pound paddlefish, breaking the previous record by 10 pounds. The fish has been certified by a state biologist and is officially in the record books.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wrote about the catch on Facebook, posting, "Take a look at the new state record paddlefish caught by Chad Collins on Cherokee Lake! TWRA Fisheries Biologist John Hammonds certified the behemoth Shovelbill weighing 120 lbs. with a total length of 75.5 inches and a girth of 41.5 inches. Atta boy Chad!"

This is just the latest fishing record to be set this year.

Fox News previously reported that an angler in Mississippi reeled in a massive, record-breaking catfish.

While many records are usually broken within a pound or two, this fish beat the previous record by about 30 pounds.

Eugene Cronley caught the blue catfish on April 7 during a fishing trip to the Mississippi River near Natchez. The previous rod and reel record for blue catfish in the state was set in 2009 at 95 lbs, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

The state also lists a trophy record blue catfish at 101-pounds being caught in 1997.

Cronley's fish weighs 131 pounds.