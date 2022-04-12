Expand / Collapse search
Fishing
Published

Angler reels in massive 'fish of a lifetime,' sets new state record

Eugene Cronley set a new blue catfish record

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
An angler in Mississippi has reeled in a massive, record-breaking catfish. 

While many records are usually broken within a pound or two, this fish beat the previous record by about 30 pounds.

Eugene Cronley caught the blue catfish on April 7 during a fishing trip to the Mississippi River near Natchez. The previous rod and reel record for blue catfish in the state was set in 2009 at 95 lbs, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced that Eugene Cronley set a new blue catfish record

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced that Eugene Cronley set a new blue catfish record (Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks)

The state also lists a trophy record blue catfish at 101-pounds being caught in 1997.

Cronley's fish weighs 131 pounds.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau announced the new record on Facebook, writing that it, "has certified a new state record blue catfish. Eugene Cronley, the lucky angler from Brandon, caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022 from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Mr. Cronley said that it took him forty minutes to land the huge fish, 'it is truly a fish of a lifetime.'"

The post continued, "The fish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 lbs. caught by Dakota Hinson in 2009 and is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 lbs. caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997. Interestingly, both of those fish were also caught from the Mississippi River near Natchez."

It concluded that Cronley used skipjack herring as bait and pulled the fish out of the water with a rod and reel.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan