Alligator spotted carrying football in its mouth in Florida

Alligators are not allowed to play professional football.

People that live near alligators know that they'll often try to eat anything that can fit in their mouths. While this means people should be careful with small pets, it can also result in some hilarious images.

Sandra Rayman Harrison posted a photo to Facebook that showed an alligator carrying a football around in its mouth. The image was captured the Big Cypress National Preserve in southern Florida earlier this month, Fox 35 reports.

On social media, users joked about how the reptile appeared to be trying out for the Florida Gators, the football team for the University of Florida.

Other users suggested that the gator probably thought the football was a small animal, like a turtle, and was confused as to why it tasted weird.

Harrison spoke with local reporters and said she worried about the animal's safety.

"My concern is that somehow the football was wedged in such a way that the gator could not apply pressure to pop it," she said. "The concern was also if the ball did pop, would it get lodged and kill the gator?"

It's not uncommon for Florida residents to see alligators carrying objects around in their mouths.

Fox News previously reported that a group of golfers witnessed an alligator emerge from a lake at the Tara Gold and Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, carrying a fish in its mouth.

The gator then walked across the course towards one of the other lakes. Apparently, the animal took its lunch on the trip.