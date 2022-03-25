This Florida neighborhood is being taken over by bunnies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bunnies are pretty darned cute. But rabbits running rampant in your community? Now that’s a hare-raising situation.

That’s where Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions, Inc. steps in, helping the residents of Azalea Park, Florida, get their bunny rabbit situation under control.

The bunny debacle first unfolded in fall of last year, and with spring now underway, residents and volunteer workers alike are becoming increasingly concerned.

"In November 2021, three domestic rabbits were turned loose in a backyard by their owner in Azalea Park," Susan Chairvolotti, adoption coordinator for the organization, told Fox News Digital.

The three rabbits eventually escaped in this Florida suburb, about five miles East of downtown Orlando.

"They reproduced quickly, and we believe there could be as many as 50 rabbits, including many pregnant females, living in a three block radius," Chairvolotti said.

After Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions learned of the situation in March, they got to work helping to raise awareness of the situation.

"This large number of rabbits has grown in such a short period of time because rabbits can get pregnant the day they give birth and their gestation period is 28-35 days," explained Chairvolotti, noting that male rabbits can impregnate a female rabbit by the age of 10 weeks old and a female can get pregnant as young as 12 weeks old.

This means that the need for help is becoming more urgent.

"At the present time, all 11 rabbit rescues in the state of Florida are over capacity. All rabbit rescues throughout the country are overwhelmed," Chairvolotti said, adding that only one or two in Florida have shelters and the rest are all foster-based rescues.

Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions has placed over 80 rabbits in foster homes as of March 21.

"In order to rescue all the Azalea Park rabbits we are seeking help from the community in the form of a shelter (preferably with air-conditioning), foster homes, and monetary donations," Chairvolotti said.

Last year, the organization received requests to help 575 rabbits. Of those requests, they were able to take 122 rabbits into the rescue.

As of February 2022, they have already received requests to take in 130 rabbits. If this trend continues, Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions will far surpass the number of rabbits in need of help finding loving homes. Without a shelter and foster homes, the nonprofit said its limited on the number of rabbits its staff can rescue and need the public’s aid, so these bunnies can find their "hoppily" ever after.

Visit OrlandoRabbit.org to learn more about fostering a rabbit, adopting a rabbit or donating.