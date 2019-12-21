Husky, brown bear interact through car windshield at Sequoia National Park

A three-year-old husky met nose to nose with a brown bear at California's Sequoia National Park last week when the wild animal jumped on a driver’s hood.

Karo Orudzhyan of Los Angeles and his dog Ice were visiting the park last Thursday when the bear lumbered over to the car, KCAL-TV reported.

Ice and the bear calmly sniffed each other for a moment as the animal made its way around the car.

“The bear, I think he wanted the dog,” Orudzhyan told KCAL. “I had some In-N-Out in the car, too. That might have been it, but yeah, it was sniffing the dog.”

Orudzhyan Recorded the encounter on his cell phone.

“He literally came back here, put his paws up and literally just hopped up onto the trunk,” he said. “Right when he jumped up, I took my foot off the brake just so he could roll off, because his paw was on the glass, I thought he might go through and Ice was right on the other side of the glass, nose to nose with the glass.”

Neither Orudzhyan nor Ice were hurt in the incident and his car only had a few scratches, KCAL reported.

“It was just a cool experience, and the trip was definitely worth it,” he said.