2021 was safest hunting season ever for this US state

Last year was a good year to hunt.

According to a recent report, the 2021 hunting season was the safest one in New York in regard to hunting-related shooting incidents. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation credited local programs and educators for implementing practices that kept hunters safe.

The NY DEC issued a statement confirming that during the 2021 season, it investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents. This included one incident that involved a fatality.

Two of the incidents involved self-inflicted wounds.

The NY DEC referred to the season as the "safest-ever for New York hunters." It credited the Hunter Education Program, which was first created since 1949. Since the program was implemented, this is the lowest number of incidents that the DEC has investigated in one season.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Hunting is an enjoyable and safe form of outdoor recreation with a long and storied history in New York State. This past year was the safest-ever on record in New York, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since DEC's Hunter Education Program began in 1949."

He continued, "I'm proud of our Hunter Education Program, and our educators and volunteer instructors, working to ensure licensed hunters experience a safe hunting season. Every hunting fatality is preventable when New Yorkers hunt safely and responsibly."

All first time hunters in the state must complete the relevant education safety courses for the style of hunting they're participating in before being eligible to purchase a hunting license.

The DEC also encourages hunters to remember basic safety tips, including treating every firearm like its loaded, always identifying your target and what's beyond it, wearing orange or pink and never putting your finger on the trigger until it's ready to be pulled.