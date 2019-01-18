101-year old grandma kills two deer with one shot: 'They both dropped right there'

Age is only a number, and for one 101-year-old woman, she isn’t letting it stop her from doing what she loves.

Bertha Vickers of Morgantown, Miss. has been hunting and fishing most of her life.

85-YEAR-OLD GRANDMA WHO'S BEEN HUNTING FOR OVER 60 YEARS WON'T LET ANYTHING STOP HER FROM DOING WHAT SHE LOVES

"I don't know why everybody is making such a big deal about it," she told the Clarion Ledger last year after the outlet wrote a profile on her hunting accomplishment just shy of her 100th birthday.

"When you're as old as I am, you naturally think each one could be your last one, but I'm going to go as long as I can. I enjoy it. I love being outside," she said.

This year, she’s making headlines again for her success during deer season. Though it isn’t the size of the deer that’s caught people’s attention this time — it's the amount.

After missing four deer earlier in the season, she was determined to get one. And after spotting several, she got ready.

"I decided to wait for a bigger one. Before long, a bigger doe came out and I shot,” she said.

But Vickers ended up killing two deer with a single shot.

"I saw two deer on the ground. It shot plum through both of them. They both dropped right there. They didn't take another step. I knew it was back there, but I didn't realize it was that close to her where it could get shot."

Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks website says the hunting limit for antlerless deer on private land varies depending on the zone she was hunting in, but for National Forests, hunters are only allowed to kill one deer per day, not to exceed two to three per season, depending on the zone.

Not letting any of the meat go to waste, Vickers ended up giving most of it to her grandkids and made steaks for herself.