Tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturns near Philadelphia

A tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturned early Thursday morning, spilling its cargo across an I-95 exit ramp on the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The crash happened around 4:45 am, closing the major exit ramp. The ramp remained closed through the morning rush, Fox 29 reported.

Road crews appeared on the scene and spent hours unloading the boxes of Tito’s vodka so the truck could be righted.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the accident. Officials say he sustained minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.