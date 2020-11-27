Big Boy takes legal action against Michigan franchise location for violating state’s coronavirus orders

This Big Boy has a big problem.

A Big Boy franchise location in Michigan has reportedly had its franchise agreement terminated by Big Boy Restaurants for violating coronavirus restrictions.

The franchise location in Sandusky has reportedly violated Michigan’s most recent coronavirus restrictions, which require restaurants to close indoor dining until December 8 due to the spike in positive cases. The state is currently experiencing exponential growth that is nearly four times higher than the previous peak in April.

However, the Big Boy in Sandusky continued to serve customers indoors, while allegedly adhering to other coronavirus safety measures such as limiting capacity to 50% and practicing social distancing, Michigan Live reported.

Big Boy corporate headquarters reached out to the franchise owner, Troy Tank, to stop the franchise from operating under its name while out of compliance with the statewide health ordinance.

“Big Boy has and always will be dedicated to the health and safety of our customers and staff,” the statement to Michigan Live reads. “The actions of a franchisee in Sandusky, Michigan are not representative of Big Boy as a brand, our operations, or standards.”

According to a GoFundMe set up by the franchise, the owner reported that the “franchise agreement with Big Boy Corporation LLC has been terminated,” but the now “Sandusky Family Restaurant,” as it calls itself in the fundraiser continues to fight back against Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions.

“We would just have to close down, send everybody home, and hope our employees would be able to jump through all the hoops that now is the unemployment system,” Tank said to Michigan Live of his decision to stay open. “With the holidays coming up they would be left to fend for themselves, and I am not okay with that.”

For every day the restaurant remains open and in violation of the state’s rules, it will incur a $1,000 fine, Tank wrote in the GoFundMe. Currently, the restaurant has accrued $5,000 in fines for noncompliance.

The GoFundMe has currently raised a little over $7,500 of its $10,000 goal.

Big Boy corporate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.