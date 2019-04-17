Paula Deen's idea for 'butter burgers' might be your new favorite recipe

Can we go to Paula Deen’s house for Easter?

On Wednesday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” celebrity chef and restaurateur Paula Deen shared some of her favorite crowd-pleasing ideas for holiday entertaining, but it was her recipe for “butter burgers” that stole the segment.

“This is for special occasions,” said Deen, who demonstrated the unusual idea out in Fox Square. “On Sundays, I would throw birthday parties for [employees] born in that month, and to make it special, I would make butter burgers.”

Using a smokeless electric grill — which allows her to grill buttery burgers indoors, and year-round — Deen blended cold cubes of butter into her ground beef before shaping her patties and slapping them over the heat.

“Looks like a lot of butter in there!” Jillian Mele observed of Deen’s technique, to which the celebrity chef immediately responded with an enthusiastic, “Yeah!”

Deen — or the Queen of Butter, as she was referred to — also offered up a few more tips for grilling butter burgers, telling the “Fox & Friends” crew to “leave [the patties] on that fire long enough” for the butter to melt and soak into the beef, and to try to refrain from turning them “a bunch.”

Aside from the butter burgers, Deen also treated the gang to grilled salmon and a tray of “dessert burritos” that might just rival your favorite Easter candy.

For all that and more, check out the segment above.