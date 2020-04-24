Miller High Life launches 'Wedding at Your Doorstep' contest for engaged couples, complete with $10G prize

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Miller High Life wants you to celebrate a bond for the rest of your life.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many to postpone and even cancel planned marriage ceremonies, the beer brand wants to help engaged couples celebrate their special day by launching a contest to win a “Wedding at Your Doorstep.”

The top prize is a porch-based ceremony, including an officiant, photographer, and $10,000 to put towards wedding costs, such as a honeymoon fund, canceled wedding fees, or catering…(or, say, beer).

The beer, which has “long been associated with weddings,” according to a press release from the brand, said the doorstep wedding will celebrate couples, while still honoring social distancing policies.

Three couples will be chosen for the prize, which will be announced on May 5. Pairs can enter the contest between April 23 and May 1 by writing a short 150-word explanation of how their wedding plans were changed — and how they now plan to celebrate with Miller High Life — and email it to the brand’s marryme@millerhighlife.com email address. Rules and full details can be found on Miller High Life’s website.

Miller High Life is not the first beer to offer their services to couples canceling their weddings. Busch Beer has already offered those who had to cancel or postpone their ceremony a 1-year supply of beer.