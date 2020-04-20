Busch Beer offering couples who had to cancel or postpone wedding due to coronavirus a 1-year supply of beer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Well, you may not be able to have your dream 2020 wedding, but Busch Beer is here to help your other dreams come true – assuming those dreams are entering a contest to qualify for a year’s supply of the company's beer.

The Anheuser-Busch-owned beer brand is offering couples who had to either postpone or completely cancel their upcoming 2020 weddings due to the coronavirus outbreak an opportunity to win Busch Beer for a year.

The “small consolation” prize for couples who have been forced to cancel or alter their wedding dates – possibly after putting down deposits on venues or catering, which can cost thousands – was announced by the brand last week.

Though, just having canceled or postponed a wedding won’t ensure the couple will take home the grand prize of 1-year supply of Busch’s. It will qualify couples to enter for the possibility of winning, as only 250 will be chosen.

Busch Beer dreamed up the competition reportedly because of how “entrenched in the wedding celebrations of its fans” it is.

“Wedding season is approaching and we’ve seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans. Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation,” says Daniel Blake, VP, Value Brands, at Anheuser-Busch. “Last year, we were inspired by the incredible number of fans who were making Busch a part of their wedding day. And this year, we wanted to give couples across America something to celebrate until they can officially tie the knot.”

To participate, couples have to upload a photo of themselves, along with an explanation of “how they’re still planning to celebrate” their wedding, to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes. The submissions close May 1, 2020.